2025 POLLS: JCP Pulls Candidates in Fukushima, Kagoshima

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Communist Party has withdrawn its candidates in the July 20 House of Councillors election in the Fukushima and Kagoshima constituencies to cooperate with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The two constituencies are among the 32 districts where one seat each is contested. The success in such single-seat constituencies is considered crucial to winning the upcoming election for the upper chamber of parliament.

Announcing the withdrawal Saturday, the JCP said it will ask its members and supporters to vote for the candidates of the CDP in the northeastern and southwestern constituencies.

The two opposition parties have unified for the first time their candidates in the forthcoming poll in single-seat constituencies where they competed against each other. The focus is how far the two parties can expand their cooperation before the official campaign period begins on Thursday.

The two parties still have their own candidates in the six single-seat constituencies of Aomori, Tochigi, Gunma, Fukui, Gifu and Nara prefectures.

