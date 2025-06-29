Memorial Held for 2020 Rain Disaster in Japan's Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Pref., June 29 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday to mark the 2020 heavy rain disaster that left 67 people dead and two missing in the southwestern Japan prefecture.

Ahead of the fifth anniversary Friday, the hard-hit city of Hitoyoshi hosted the event, attended by bereaved families and Kumamoto Governor Takashi Kimura. They observed a moment of silence.

"I will think about what I can do and do my best," Yushin Sakaime, an 18-year-old high school student, said in a memorial speech representing participating citizens.

Hitoyoshi Mayor Hayato Matsuoka pledged to continue supporting those affected by the disaster until the last one.

The disaster, which began on July 4, 2020, caused flooding in areas along the Kuma River. Three other affected municipalities will again refrain from holding ceremonies this year because many bereaved people are aged. They will instead set up flower offering tables.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]