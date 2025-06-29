Japan's Akazawa Holds Phone Talks with U.S. Commerce Sec.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa had telephone talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Saturday.

Akazawa, economic revitalization minister, talked with Lutnick for the second straight day during his ongoing seventh U.S. visit for bilateral ministerial negotiations on President Donald Trump's high tariffs.

In a statement, the Japanese government said that the two officials had a "fruitful" discussion, showing its eagerness to continue efforts to reach an agreement that serves the interests of both countries.

Akazawa, originally set to leave the United States for Japan on Saturday, extended his stay for further talks.

On Saturday, he had two sessions of discussion with Lutnick for a total of about 35 minutes, covering topics such as bilateral trade expansion, nontariff barriers and economic security cooperation.

