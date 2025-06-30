Mt. Fuji to Kick Off Climbing Season with New Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Pref., June 30 (Jiji Press)--Mount Fuji, the highest peak of Japan, will open for this year's summer climbing season in early July with new fees and restrictions.

Starting this year, both Shizuoka and Yamanashi, the two central Japan prefectures home to the mountain, will collect 4,000 yen per person climbing beyond its fifth stations.

Restrictions will be tightened to prevent congestion on mountain trails and eradicate reckless overnight climbs. They include banning entry to the mountain beyond the fifth stations between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m. the following day.

An official at a mountain hut operator voiced hopes that the new measures "will help eliminate congestion for mountain-goers and reduce litter."

This year's climbing season will begin on Tuesday for the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side of the 3,776-meter mountain, and on July 10 for the Fujinomiya, Gotemba and Subashiri trails on the Shizuoka side.

