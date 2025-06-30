Japan to Study Ways to Expand Use of Disaster Food Trucks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will study how food trucks that local governments own to dispatch to serve hot meals in times of disaster can be used at other times.

The Cabinet Office is considering a scheme that would allow local governments to lease such vehicles to business operators in normal times and receive maintenance fees in return, informed sources said.

It plans to conduct a survey in fiscal 2025 to learn the current status of these food trucks across the country.

As local governments face severe financial conditions, the Cabinet Office intends to pave the way for them to receive help from the private sector in preparing for natural disasters, which are becoming more frequent and devastating.

Local governments rushed to buy food trucks and restroom trailers after such vehicles were made eligible for regional revitalization grants under the central government's supplementary budget for fiscal 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]