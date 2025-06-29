Ishiba Cautious about Expanding Ruling Coalition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday sounded cautious about expanding the ruling coalition between his Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.

"A coalition should be formed after a certain level of agreement is reached on diplomacy, security and public finances," Ishiba said in a speech ahead of Thursday's start of the official campaign period for the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

At a conference hosted by a private policy proposal group, Ishiba also expressed support for the idea of establishing a nonpartisan consultative body on social security reform.

On measures against persisting inflation, he stated, "What is needed now is immediate effects," reiterating the need to provide a cash benefit of 20,000 to 40,000 yen per citizen, included in his party's election pledges.

"We must secure financial resources for medical care, elderly care and pensions," he said, indicating a negative view about opposition proposals for lowering the consumption tax.

