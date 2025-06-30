Niigata Holds 1st Public Hearing on N-Reactor Restart Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Niigata Prefecture has held the first public hearing, attended by residents, on the advisability of restarting reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in the central Japan prefecture.

Sixteen residents of the two municipalities hosting the plant, the city of Kashiwazaki and the village of Kariwa, attended the session held Sunday. Chosen by open application or through recommendations from relevant organizations, the participants shared their opinions online for some 10 minutes each.

Only the consent of local communities is now required for the reactor restart. The plant’s No. 6 and No. 7 reactors have already passed safety screenings by the Nuclear Regulation Authority and are fully loaded with nuclear fuel. An emergency evacuation scheme has also been approved.

Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi plans to hold four more such hearings by the end of August as a basis for deciding whether to approve the restart.

Mixed views were shown in Sunday’s session.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]