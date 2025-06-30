LDP Exec Inspects Japan-China Median Line in East China Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Itsunori Onodera, policy chief of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has inspected the median line between his country and China in the East China Sea, according to the party.

Flying over the sea on a Self-Defense Forces aircraft Sunday, Onodera checked marine structures built by Beijing, which is accelerating gas field development activities in the area.

The policy chief received a briefing from the crew of a Maritime SDF P-3C patrol aircraft on a warning and surveillance system.

“We will conduct close monitoring so that Japan’s resources are not used by China,” Onodera said in a video on the LDP’s YouTube channel.

He was accompanied on the inspection by senior LDP policy officials Yoshitaka Shindo and Yohei Matsumoto.

