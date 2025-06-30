China OKs Imports of Japanese Fishery Products

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Chinese customs authorities said Sunday that the country will permit the import of Japanese fishery products starting the same day, lifting its blanket ban that has been in place for two years.

The ban was introduced in August 2023, when Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. began releasing treated tritium-containing water into the Pacific from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima.

China's General Administration of Customs, however, said that the import ban will remain in effect for 10 prefectures, including Tokyo and Fukushima, which had been subject to a ban even before the blanket prohibition began.

At the end of May this year, the Japanese government announced that it reached an agreement with Beijing on procedures to resume the export of Japanese fishery products to China.

The Chinese government also said that it made substantial progress in its discussions with Japan. Both countries were working to finalize import conditions and other details.

