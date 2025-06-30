Japan Panel Seeks to Indict Hagiuda Secretary over LDP Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Overturning a decision by public prosecutors, a Japanese panel of citizens has concluded that a secretary of House of Representatives lawmaker Koichi Hagiuda should be indicted for political funds control law violation in connection with a slush funds scandal at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The ruling by the prosecution inquest panel in Tokyo was revealed by Hiroshi Kamiwaki, professor of Kobe Gakuin University, who filed for a review of the prosecutors’ decision not to indict the secretary. The decision was made June 10.

It is the first time that a prosecution inquest panel has been found to have concluded that an indictment is appropriate for someone involved in the LDP scandal concerning revenues from sales of fundraising party tickets.

Following the panel’s decision, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special squad will reinvestigate the case to make a decision again on whether to indict the secretary.

The panel’s conclusion said that the secretary intentionally failed to report kickbacks of part of ticket sales revenues from the now-defunct LDP faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to its chief accountant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]