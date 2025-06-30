Auto Trade with Japan "Not Fair": Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 29 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Japan's automobile trade with his country as being "not fair," and threatened to keep the 25 pct additional tariff on Japanese car imports.

"They won't take our cars...and yet, we take millions and millions of their cars into the United States. It's not fair," Trump said in an interview with a U.S. media outlet. "We have a big (trade) deficit with Japan, and they understand that."

"I could send one (letter) to Japan. Dear Mr. Japan, here's the story: You're going to pay a 25 pct tariff on your cars," the president said, indicating that he could reject Tokyo's request to review Washington's 25 pct additional levy on auto imports.

"(Japan) could take a lot of oil, they could take a lot of other things," Trump said, signaling that the U.S. government will seek to expand exports of U.S. products to Japan in a bid to reduce its trade deficit.

Trump added that he would send letters on high tariffs to U.S. trading partners, and that he would not have to meet with the leaders of the respective countries to impose the tariffs.

