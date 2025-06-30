Japan Lawmakers' Average Income Flat at 25.13 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The average income of Japanese lawmakers in 2024 stood at 25.13 million yen, almost unchanged from the previous year, both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, said Monday.

The top earner among Diet members was Kenji Nakanishi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party with 662.45 million yen, mostly from capital gains and dividends from his shareholdings.

Four lawmakers earned over 100 million yen, and all of them were LDP members.

The highest income among opposition party lawmakers was 87.54 million yen, earned by Kenko Matsuki of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

By party, the LDP had the highest average income, at 28.22 million yen, followed by the Democratic Party for the People, at 24.64 million yen, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), at 23.08 million yen, and the CDP, at 21.88 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]