Japan Hails China's Partial Resumption of Fishery Imports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Monday welcomed the Chinese government's decision to partially resume imports of fishery products from Japan, calling it a significant milestone.

"The public and private sectors will work together to resume (fishery product) exports quickly and smoothly," he told reporters after Chinese customs authorities announced the decision Sunday.

China imposed a blanket import ban on Japanese fishery products in August 2023, in response to the release into the Pacific of tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Beijing will keep the import ban for 10 of Japan's 47 prefectures, including Tokyo and Fukushima, which hosts the TEPCO plant, the site of the March 2011 nuclear accident.

"We'll continue to urge China to remove the import ban for the 10 prefectures and resume Japanese beef imports," Koizumi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]