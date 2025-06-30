Japanese Governors Earned Average of 24.13 M. Yen in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The average income of Japanese prefectural governors stood at 24.13 million yen in 2024, a Jiji Press survey showed Monday.

The average rose by over 4 million yen from the previous year owing to an increase in revenue from real estate rentals, as well as stock disposals and increased bonuses, according to the survey.

Among 38 governors whose income levels were comparable to those of the previous year, 27 saw increases. The total average income consisted an average salary of 19.54 million yen and other sources totaling 4.59 million yen.

Okayama Governor Ryuta Ibaragi recorded the highest total income, at 122.22 million yen--22.86 million yen in salary and 99.36 million yen from other sources, including stock disposals. The lowest was 13.71 million yen, earned by Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase, whose salary was reduced by 30 pct under a local ordinance.

Among the surveyed mayors of 18 of the country's 20 ordinance-designated major cities, the average income rose by more than 2 million yen to 22.23 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]