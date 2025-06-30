INCJ Reports Profit of Over 1 T. Yen since 2009 Founding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--INCJ Ltd., a Japanese government-backed investment fund that virtually ended operations in March, said Monday that it had over 1 trillion yen in profit over the 16 years since its founding.

The company had collected 2,326 billion yen out of 1,282.3 billion yen in investment principal as of the end of March.

INCJ, previously called Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, was founded in 2009 to aid restructuring efforts by struggling companies with advanced technologies and to support the commercialization of innovative technologies.

In 2018, the fund handed over its functions to Japan Investment Corp. and ended new investments in 2020.

INCJ CEO Toshiyuki Shiga and Chief Operating Officer Mikihide Katsumata stepped down on Monday, as part of procedures to dissolve the fund.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]