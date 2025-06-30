Japan, U.S. Show No Signs of Reaching Trade Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States show no signs of reaching a trade agreement as the July 9 expiration of the U.S. pause on reciprocal tariffs approaches.

"We will continue to hold talks vigorously, sincerely and in good faith," Japanese chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Monday after returning home from his seventh round of tariff talks with the U.S. side.

Speaking to reporters separately after reporting the outcome of the latest negotiations to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, however, Akazawa, economic revitalization minister, said that the schedule has yet to be fixed for the next round.

Akazawa said that he could not say anything about the next ministerial-level negotiations until he "sees progress in working-level talks."

During his latest trip to the United States, Akazawa held talks with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in person and over the phone, but failed to meet with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

