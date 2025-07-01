Japan, Vatican to Strengthen Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin have affirmed their commitment to strengthening relations between the two countries following the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

At his meeting with Parolin in Tokyo on Monday, Ishiba expressed his congratulations on the inauguration of the new pope in May. Referring to more than 80 years of Japan-Vatican diplomatic ties, the prime minister also voiced his hope to boost cooperation between the two sides.

Parolin said he wants to further enhance the long-standing friendship between Japan and the Vatican.

The two exchanged views on global challenges, including Middle East tensions, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the East Asian situation, including North Korea's nuclear and missile development and its abduction of Japanese citizens.

Parolin is visiting Japan to attend the Holy See's "national day" event at the ongoing World Exposition in the city of Osaka, western Japan.

