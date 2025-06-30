Japan Retail Rice Prices Fall for 5th Straight Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The average price of rice sold at some 1,000 supermarkets across Japan was 3,801 yen per 5 kilograms in the week through June 22, down by 119 yen from the previous week, the fifth consecutive weekly decrease, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

This is the first five-week falling streak since the ministry began releasing the weekly average price in March 2022.

The average retail price is believed to have been pushed down by accelerated sales of rice released from the government's stockpile under discretionary contracts.

"I think (rice prices are) entering a downtrend steadily," agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters. "We'll continue to closely monitor the situation."

Koizumi also announced a plan to hold the next auction on July 16 for rice imported by the government as part of its obligation. At the previous auction on Friday, 30,000 tons were offered, and bids exceeded 2.5 times the amount.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]