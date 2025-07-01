2 Major Japan Dept. Store Firms Face Profit Drops in March-May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Two major Japanese department store operators posted year-on-year decreases in March-May consolidated profits as luxury goods purchases by inbound visitors fell back after faring well a year before on the back of a weaker yen.

Takashimaya Co. said Monday its operating profit in the first quarter of its current business year fell 26.9 pct to 12.6 billion yen, the first decline for March-May in five years.

Tax-free sales to inbound customers dropped some 30 pct, mainly because of shrinking appetite among Chinese shoppers, who account for a large part of the firm's inbound sales.

By item, pricey goods, including bags and watches, were down 40 pct. Takashimaya revised down its earnings forecasts for the full year to February 2026, noting that inbound customers' shopping trend started to change in March.

J. Front Retailing Co. said the same day that it saw its March-May business profit based on international accounting standards drop 15.4 pct to 13.8 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]