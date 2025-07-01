Japan Tax Revenues to Hit Record 75 T. Yen in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government’s general-account tax revenues are estimated to surpass 75 trillion yen in fiscal 2024, hitting a record high for the fifth consecutive year, informed sources have said.

The tax revenues for the year that ended in March are projected to exceed the previous all-time high of 72,076.1 billion yen, marked in fiscal 2023, thanks to an increase in corporate tax revenues on the back of strong earnings.

The Finance Ministry will announce the government’s fiscal 2024 tax revenues shortly.

The fiscal 2024 tax revenues had initially been estimated at 69.6 trillion yen. The projection was raised to 73.4 trillion yen in a supplementary budget compiled in November last year, but the actual figure is likely to add another 2 trillion yen.

If this trend continues, tax revenues for the current fiscal 2025 may also exceed the government’s projection of 77.8 trillion yen shown in its initial budget.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]