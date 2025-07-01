Trump Complains about Japan's Rice Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 30 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump complained about Japan's policy on rice imports on social media Monday.

"They won't take our RICE, and yet they have a massive rice shortage," he said on Truth Social.

"In other words, we'll just be sending them a letter," he added, indicating his administration's plan to notify Japan of new tariff rates. Trump also emphasized his determination to "show people how spoiled Countries have become with respect to the United States of America."

Trump has criticized Japan's high tariffs on rice and called on the country to expand rice imports. The latest remarks suggest that Trump, as with automobile trade, is boosting pressure on Japan to open its rice market.

In its trade negotiations with the United States during Trump's first administration, Japan treated rice, the staple food in the country, as a sensitive product and excluded it from tariff reviews. If Japan decides to increase rice imports, that would likely anger farmers, key supporters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, ahead of the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

