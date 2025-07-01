Senior Member of "Luffy" Crime Ring Pleads Guilty at Hearing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--A senior member of a Philippines-based Japanese crime ring that allegedly masterminded a series of robbery and fraud cases across wide areas of Japan admitted his involvement in the cases at the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.

Tomonobu Kojima, 47, who belonged to the group whose members called themselves "Luffy," said, "There is no mistake" regarding his charges of aiding robberies and committing fraud.

Kojima, who became the first senior member of the group to stand trial, allegedly recruited penetrators via X, formerly Twitter. The trial is drawing attention as it may uncover how tasks were assigned within the group and the flow of criminal proceeds. A verdict will be handed down on July 23.

Public prosecutors said in their opening statement that the defendant entered the Philippines around the summer of 2018, joining the fraud group organized by Yuki Watanabe, 41. Kojima, who managed crime proceeds, played an important role next to Watanabe, they said.

Kojima allegedly recruited people on social media to carry out "dark" part-time jobs and gave the contact information of the perpetrators to other senior members of the group, the prosecutors said.

