Ishiba Pushes for Policy Shift to Increase Rice Production

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that his administration will promote a shift to policies encouraging farmers to increase rice production to ensure stable supply.

“We will switch to a new rice policy that will ensure the income of motivated producers and enable them to increase production without anxiety,” Ishiba said at the second meeting of a ministerial council at the prime minister’s office.

According to a survey of farmers’ planting intentions as of the end of April, rice production this year was already expected to increase by 400,000 tons from the previous year.

The government has clearly set the direction to increase rice production, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at a press conference after the meeting.

“The policy shift will allow farmers who are willing to increase rice paddy acreage to engage in farming with peace of mind,” he said, welcoming the instruction from the prime minister.

