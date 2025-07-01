G-7 Foreign Ministers Urge Iran Not to Restart Uranium Enrichment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major countries on Tuesday strongly urged Iran to refrain from resuming its uranium enrichment activities.

"We reaffirm that the Islamic Republic of Iran can never have nuclear weapons," the G-7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Iran and the Middle East.

The statement urged Iran to "refrain from reconstituting its unjustified enrichment activities."

The G-7 foreign ministers called on Iran to "urgently resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency," in view of Iran's recent moves toward suspending cooperation with the IAEA.

The statement warned against calls within Iran to withdraw from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. "It is essential that Iran remains party to and fully implements its obligations under the Treaty."

