Ishiba Vows to Strengthen Japan's Cybersecurity Capabilities

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that his government will step up efforts to strengthen the country's cybersecurity capabilities as a new law designed to take proactive steps to prevent serious cyberattacks partially went into force on Tuesday.

"Our country's new cybersecurity promotion system has been launched. The government will work as one to advance efforts," Ishiba said at the inaugural meeting of his Cybersecurity Strategic Headquarters.

"Strengthening cybersecurity capabilities is an urgent issue. I would like you to polish your expertise to contribute to the nation and its people," Ishiba later told officials at the National Cybersecurity Office, which was newly formed to oversee cybersecurity policies.

Previously, the strategic headquarters was led by the chief cabinet secretary and included relevant cabinet ministers. It was reorganized into a body that is chaired by the prime minister and consists of all ministers.

At Tuesday's meeting of the headquarters, Ishiba and his ministers confirmed plans to craft a new cybersecurity strategy by the end of this year as a guide for the next five years based on active cyberdefense.

