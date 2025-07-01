Noto Quake-Hit Area Suffers Biggest Roadside Land Price Drop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The “Asaichi-dori” morning market street in the central Japan city of Wajima registered the largest year-on-year drop among the 2025 highest roadside land prices surveyed by tax offices across Japan, according to National Tax Agency data released Tuesday.

The latest prices of land facing major roads in Japan announced by the agency reflected for the first time the impact of a massive earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Jan. 1, 2024.

The roadside land price for a plot in the Asaichi-dori area plunged 16.7 pct, a stark contrast to a 4.5 pct decline in the previous year.

Prior to being devastated by the disaster, the Asaichi-dori area was one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city located in Ishikawa Prefecture, attracting many tourists.

The situation, however, drastically changed after many buildings were lost in a massive fire that broke out in the wake of the 7.6-magnitude quake on New Year’s Day last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]