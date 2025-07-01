Law Firm Employee Fatally Stabbed in Ikebukuro Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--An employee of a law firm was fatally stabbed on Tuesday in the firm's office on the 31st floor of a building in the Sunshine City commercial complex in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district.

Police were alerted at around 11:50 a.m. that a male employee had been attacked with what appeared to be a knife at the office of Adire Legal Professional Corp.

The employee, Daiki Yoshino, 36, was found with multiple stab wounds, including one to the neck. He was rushed to a hospital but was later confirmed dead.

Shortly after noon, a 50-year-old man turned himself in at a nearby police box, in possession of a knife, and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect, Reito Watanabe, and Yoshino are said to be colleagues at the law firm.

Watanabe told police that he had held a grudge against Yoshino for a long time, and that he stabbed the victim as he had reached his boiling point, investigative sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]