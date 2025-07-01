Man Dead after Being Stabbed at Tokyo Building Complex

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--A man in his 30s died after being stabbed at the Sunshine City building complex in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district on Tuesday.

Police were alerted at around 11:50 a.m. that a male employee was attacked with what appeared to be a knife at an office of law firm Adire Legal Professional Corp. located on the 31st floor of one of the facility's buildings.

Although the man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the neck among other places, he was later confirmed dead.

After initially fleeing the scene, a man believed to be in his 50s turned himself in to the police shortly after noon and was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The man said that he was the assailant.

Located near JR Ikebukuro Station, Sunshine City is a complex facility made up of five buildings. Housing an aquarium, planetarium and a shopping center, the facility has over 30 million visitors every year.

