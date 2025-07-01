ASDF's Blue Impulse to Perform for Osaka Expo July 12-13

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Blue Impulse aerobatic team of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force will perform over the venue of the ongoing World Exposition in the city of Osaka, western Japan, on July 12 and 13, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The commemorative flight was initially scheduled for April 13, when the six-month event kicked off, but was canceled soon after the planes took off that day, due to bad weather.

On both July 12 and 13, Blue Impulse aircraft are slated to depart from Kansai International Airport in the city around 2:40 p.m.

As originally planned, the planes will fly over major tourist attractions including the Tsutenkaku tower and Osaka Castle, both in the city, and the Tower of the Sun monument in the city of Suita in Osaka Prefecture, which was the symbol of the 1970 World Exposition.

The aircraft will then fly over the venue of the ongoing Expo for about 15 minutes from around 3 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]