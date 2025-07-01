Ishiba Vows to Cooperate with Congo on Mineral Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that his country will work closely together with the Democratic Republic of Congo on strengthening supply chains for minerals.

Congo is rich in natural resources such as minerals and has a huge potential, Ishiba said in a meeting with Congolese Prime Minister Judith Suminwa at the Japanese prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Suminwa said that she looks forward to investments from Japanese companies and would like to further enhance economic relations between the two countries.

She expressed her intention to attend the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in August.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]