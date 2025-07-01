Japan Ruling, Opposition Parties Split over Inflation Relief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan’s ruling coalition called for cash handouts to cushion the impact of higher prices on households while those of opposition parties sought a consumption tax cut during a televised debate on Tuesday.

The debate took place ahead of the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who leads the governing Liberal Democratic Party, touted the ruling bloc’s proposal to provide 20,000 yen to 40,000 yen in benefits per person, saying this will serve as a “quick and intensive” relief measure.

The cash handout program will not tap into the financial resources set aside for social security measures, Ishiba said, warning against opposition calls for a consumption tax cut.

Tetsuo Saito, leader of Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, said that revenues from the consumption tax finance social security measures and the levy “should not be used for temporary inflation relief.”

