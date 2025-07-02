2025 POLLS: Sanseito Aims to Attract LDP's Core Supporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Sanseito chief Sohei Kamiya aims to lure conservative voters who have been key supporters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the upcoming election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"We're trying to broaden our appeal to core LDP backers," Kamiya said in a recent interview. "To older people who don't know much about Sanseito, we're describing ourselves as Liberal Democrats of the good old days."

Seeking at least six seats in the July 20 Upper House election, Sanseito pledges to boost domestic demand through tax cuts and aggressive fiscal spending to rebuild Japan.

"Japanese people are struggling with too much taxes and social insurance premiums," Kamiya said. "We hope to curb the national burden ratio at 35 pct to boost consumption," he went on to say.

The rising conservative party also vows to protect people's livelihoods under the banner of "Japanese First" at a time when more and more children are suffering poverty and killing themselves. Kamiya calls on Japanese people to "care more about others and spend more money."

