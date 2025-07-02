2025 POLLS: DPFP Resolved to Hike Take-Home Pay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People will seek to implement measures to increase people's take-home pay, its leader Yuichiro Tamaki said in an interview ahead of Japan's House of Councillors election on July 20.

Tamaki said that the opposition party will aim to win 16 seats in the race for the upper chamber of the Diet, or the country's parliament, as holding a total of 21 seats, including those not to be contested in the upcoming poll, would enable the party to independently submit bills needing budgetary measures. "We will make it a summer of raising take-home pay," he said.

"We aim to increase our country's (annual) gross domestic product to 1,000 trillion yen in a decade," Tamaki continued.

The leader said that the DPFP will work hard to promote investments, to increase education, science and technology budgets to around 10 trillion yen, and to resolve labor supply constraints by raising the minimum taxable income levels. He called the measures "the three arrows of the DPFP," in an apparent reference to the "three arrows" of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Abenomics economic policy mix.

Tamaki said his party will focus on combating inflation in the Upper House race, arguing that the DPFP is the only party seeking to tackle the issue head-on by raising incomes.

