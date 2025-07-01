2 Chiba Banks Mulling Merger

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Chiba Bank and Chiba Kogyo Bank, both regional lenders based in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, are considering merging their operations, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Through the merger, Chiba Bank, the biggest regional bank in the prefecture, and Chiba Kogyo Bank, the third biggest, aim to grow enough to survive intensifying competition in the Japanese financial sector.

Options under discussion include making Chiba Kogyo Bank a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiba Bank.

The two banks had nearly 25 trillion yen in assets together as of the end of March. Their merger, if realized, will create the second-biggest regional banking group in the country behind Fukuoka Financial Group Inc.

In March, Chiba Bank acquired a stake of some 19.9 pct in Chiba Kogyo Bank for around 23.7 billion yen, becoming the largest shareholder.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]