Quakes Continue off Kagoshima Islands, Log Up To Lower 5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Two earthquakes measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck on Wednesday off the Tokara Islands in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima, where earthquakes have continued since late last month.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.1, occurred at a depth of about 16 kilometers at around 4:32 a.m., followed by a quake with an estimated magnitude of 5.5 at a depth of about 10 kilometers at around 3:26 p.m.

Both quakes registered lower 5, the fifth highest on the 10-notch Japanese scale, in the Kagoshima village of Toshima. The same day, the village also experienced six quakes measuring 4.

The agency advises people in the area to be wary of possible rockfalls and landslides, as earthquakes of around lower 5 remain a risk there for the time being.

In the area, seismic activity has increased at times, including in 2021 and 2023. This time, there have been more than 910 noticeable quakes with a seismic intensity of 1 or stronger since June 21, much more than in recent years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]