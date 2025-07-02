Quakes Continue off Kagoshima Islands, Logging Up To Lower 5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Two earthquakes measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck Wednesday off the Tokara Islands in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima, where earthquakes have continued since late last month.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.1 occurred at a depth of about 16 kilometers at around 4:32 a.m., followed by a quake with an estimated magnitude of 5.6 at a depth of about 1 kilometer at around 3:26 p.m.

Both quakes registered lower 5, the fifth highest level on the 10-notch Japanese scale, in the Kagoshima village of Toshima. The same day, the village also experienced six quakes measuring 4.

"We want people in areas where tremors were strong to ensure their safety and watch out for falling rocks and landslides," Ayataka Ebita, director of the agency's Earthquake and Tsunami Observation Division, told a news conference.

"We don't know when the seismic activity will end," Ebita said. "Given past examples, we want people to be prepared for an earthquake with a seismic intensity of around upper 5."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]