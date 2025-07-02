Quad Nations Vow to Cooperate on Minerals Supply Chain

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India on Tuesday agreed to advance cooperation on building a supply chain for critical mineral resources, bearing in mind China's rare earth export controls.

The agreement was unveiled by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya at a press conference after their meeting at the U.S. State Department in Washington.

It was the second meeting of the top diplomats of the Quad countries since the launch in January of the second administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Leaders from the Quad countries will hold a summit in India by the end of this year.

"We have made good preparations," Iwaya said at the press conference.

