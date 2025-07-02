Japan Tax Revenues Reach Record 75 T. Yen in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's general-account tax revenues reached 75,232 billion yen in fiscal 2024, marking a record high for the fifth consecutive year, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The tax revenues for the year that ended in March exceeded the previous all-time high of 72,076.1 billion yen, marked in fiscal 2023, thanks to an increase in corporate tax revenues on the back of strong earnings as well as a rise in consumption tax revenues amid inflation.

