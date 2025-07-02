Ishiba, Irish PM Affirm Security and Economic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Irish counterpart, Micheal Martin, met in Tokyo on Wednesday and affirmed their countries' cooperation in the field of security, including cybersecurity.

Ishiba and Martin agreed that the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable. They also vowed to further develop economic ties between their countries.

Regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the two leaders agreed to continue to cooperate to bring peace to Ukraine. They stressed that no attempt to change the status quo by force can be tolerated anywhere in the world.

They also shared concern about deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]