Japan Pump Prices Up for 2nd Week in Row

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s average retail price of regular gasoline stood at 174.2 yen per liter as of Monday, up 1.4 yen from a week before, the second consecutive weekly increase, an industry ministry report showed Wednesday.

The higher price reflects a temporary surge in crude oil markets following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in late June.

The average gasoline price rose in 44 of Japan’s 47 prefectures and fell in the rest.

Among prefectures, Kagoshima had the highest average price, at 184 yen, while Aichi had the lowest, at 168 yen. Tokyo logged the largest price increase, at 3.5 yen.

In the week through next Monday, the national average price is expected to change only slightly.

