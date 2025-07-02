Trial Completes Acquisition of Seiyu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Trial Holdings Inc., a Japanese discount store chain, said Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of supermarket operator Seiyu Co.

"We want to build stores that will be beneficial to customers," Trial President Hiroyuki Nagata told a press conference in Tokyo.

Based in Fukuoka, a city in southwestern Japan, Trial will open Trial Go small stores near Seiyu stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area, starting as early as this year.

The move is designed to help operate Trial Go and Seiyu stores efficiently. Trial Go stores will sell dishes cooked at Seiyu stores. Trial Go and Seiyu stores will sell each other's private-brand products.

Hitoshi Narakino, who once served as chairman of Trial Co., a unit of Trial, became Seiyu's president. He replaced Tsuneo Okubo, who became Seiyu vice chairman without the right to represent the company.

