Emperor to Mourn Japanese Detainees Who Died in Mongolia

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Emperor Naruhito said Wednesday that, during his upcoming visit to Mongolia, he will mourn Japanese people who were detained by the former Soviet Union after World War II and died in Mongolia.

"I want to pay tribute to those who died far from their homeland and think about their hardships," the Emperor said at a news conference before departing with Empress Masako for Mongolia on Sunday.

Ahead of the 80th anniversary of the end of the war in August, the Emperor and Empress earlier this year visited the Pacific island of Iwoto, also known as Iwojima, the southern prefecture of Okinawa and the western prefecture of Hiroshima.

The Emperor said the "suffering and sorrow" experienced by people in these places "should never be forgotten."

Through meetings with people who survived the war during the visits, the Emperor said, "I was deeply pained when I caught a glimpse of the unimaginable hardships, and renewed my belief in the importance of peace." He stressed that it is "extremely important" to pass on memories of the war to younger generations.

