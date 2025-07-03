Japan Aims to Deepen Ties with India over Critical Minerals

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, July 2 (Jiji Press)--A first-ever event was held in New Delhi, the capital of India, on Wednesday to reinforce cooperation between Japan and India in ensuring supply chains for critical minerals and batteries using such resources.

Related Japanese ministries and the Japan External Trade Organization co-hosted the event held at the Japanese Embassy.

Amid concerns about China's dominant share in the refining and processing of critical minerals, the event brought together a total of some 70 companies from both countries, including members of the Battery Association for Supply Chain, a Japanese industry group.

It was participated by about 200 people, including government officials of the two countries.

Panel discussions took place on such topics as production and recycling of batteries used in electric vehicles and other products. Companies also had opportunities for individual business negotiations.

