Ishiba Calls on People to Think about Future at Osaka Expo

Osaka, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called on people to think about the future, in a speech at a Japan Day ceremony at the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka on Thursday.

“I hope that this day will be a day (for people) to think about the future in which they will walk together with Japan and the path to that hope,” said Ishiba, honorary chairperson of the Expo.

Crown Prince Akishino, honorary president of the Expo, said in a speech, “I want people who will lead the next generation to experience encounters with people and cultures around the world and deepen their thinking about the world and the future.”

Following the ceremony, creative performances blending various Japanese cultures, including “gagaku” ceremonial court music and manga, were held. A parade joined by characters such as Sanrio Co.'s Hello Kitty and Kumamoto Prefecture’s Kumamon took place under the Grand Ring, the huge wooden structure that is a symbol of the Expo.

About 8.9 million people had visited the Expo as of Wednesday since its April 13 opening, according to its organizer, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]