44 Pct of Japan Firms Expecting U.S. Tariffs' Negative Impacts

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--A Teikoku Databank Ltd. survey has found that 44.0 pct of companies in Japan expect negative effects from high U.S. tariffs over the next five years or so, far more than 16.5 pct foreseeing no impacts.

Apparently reflecting uncertainties over the course of the tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump, 38.5 pct said they do not know whether there will be any impacts, according to the survey, released by the Japanese credit research firm Thursday.

Asked about the situation over the coming 12 months, 40.7 pct said they expect negative effects while 33.2 pct said they anticipate no impacts.

Among surveyed companies, a machinery maker said it has canceled a plan to advance into the United States. An information service firm said that a lack of clear prospects is making things difficult for the company, noting that there could be sudden policy changes.

Teikoku Databank said the government needs to consider support measures based on an assessment of how Japanese companies are affected by the high U.S. tariffs.

