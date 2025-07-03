Shunto Wage Hikes Hit 34-Year High: Rengo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Wage increases achieved during this year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations were the sharpest in 34 years, according to the final results of a survey by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, released Thursday.

The weighted average wage hike was 5.25 pct, or 16,356 yen per month, up by 0.15 percentage point, or 1,075 yen, from last year and marking the highest figure since 5.66 pct in 1991.

Among small and midsize company unions with fewer than 300 members, the average increase was 4.65 pct, or 12,361 yen, up by 0.20 point, or 1,003 yen.

Pay increases appeared to be spreading from large companies to small and midsize businesses, which are responsible for 70 pct of jobs in the country. This trend was especially evident in the manufacturing, services and hotel industries.

In the government's basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines, approved by the cabinet in June, the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stressed that wage increases are the main pillar of its growth strategy.

