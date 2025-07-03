Strong Quake Logging Lower 6 Strikes Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokara Islands in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima were struck once again by a strong earthquake Thursday, which measured lower 6, the third-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in the island village of Toshima.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred off the islands, which comprise the village, around 4:13 p.m., at a depth of about 20 kilometers. The temblor had an estimated magnitude of 5.5.

According to the Toshima village office, 76 people, including residents, who were on Akuseki, one of the islands, when the quake struck were confirmed to be safe, with no injuries reported.

The Japanese government set up a task force in response to the major quake at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed relevant government agencies and ministries to make utmost efforts to grasp possible damage and focus their attention on emergency response measures as needed.

"We are now working to confirm any possible human and property damage," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told an emergency press conference.

