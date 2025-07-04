INTERVIEW: Iran Needs Assurance of No Attack During Nuke Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The Iranian ambassador to Japan has made it clear that his country will not resume nuclear talks with the United States unless it obtains an assurance of no attack during the talks.

Iran needs to receive an "assurance that right in the middle of diplomacy there will not be another kind of attack on our nuclear sites, on our nuclear scientists and etc.," Ambassador Peiman Seadat said in an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo on Thursday.

Washington should be blamed for attacking nuclear facilities in the Middle Eastern country ahead of the sixth round of talks on Iranian nuclear development by uncritically following Israel's strikes on them, but Teheran is still seeking a diplomatic solution to the problem, Seadat noted.

Then he pointed to the Iranian government's intention to watch the next move by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, saying, "The party that has broken this table needs to reinstate the table in a solid and cemented way."

Seadat attributed escalated tensions between Iran and the United States to Trump's decision during the first term of his presidency in 2018 to withdraw from a nuclear deal, stressing that Teheran was "100 pct faithful" to its obligations under the agreement as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]