Japan, U.S., S. Korea Top Uniformed Officers to Meet in Seoul

Seoul, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Top uniformed officers from Japan's Self-Defense Forces, the U.S. military and the South Korean military will meet in Seoul on or around July 10, it was learned Thursday.

This will be the first such meeting since South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office last month. The previous meeting took place in Tokyo in July 2024.

The upcoming meeting will be attended by Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff of the SDF's Joint Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff and Adm. Kim Myung-soo, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

They are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs and reaffirm their countries' commitment to strengthening security cooperation.

