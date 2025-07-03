Japan Upper House Election Campaigning Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Over 500 people filed their candidacies on Thursday for the July 20 election for Japan's House of Councillors, kicking off their 17-day campaigning for seats in the upper chamber of parliament.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba aims to have his ruling coalition maintain its Upper House majority, while opposition parties hope to force the ruling bloc into a minority.

The ruling coalition lost its majority in the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber, in last year's election.

One of the major campaign issues in the Upper House race is ways to cushion the impact of higher prices and U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on Japanese households and businesses.

On Thursday, 522 people filed their candidacies for the 125 seats up for grabs in the 248-seat Upper House. They are 350 candidates for 75 prefectural constituency seats and 172 candidates for 50 proportional representation seats.

